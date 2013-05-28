FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canadian Solar reports smaller loss on lower costs
May 28, 2013 / 11:05 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Canadian Solar reports smaller loss on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first-quarter net loss to $4.4 million from $4,377 and year-ago net loss to $21.3 million from $21,342)

May 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as lower manufacturing costs offset weaker panel prices.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $4.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $21.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $263.6 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
