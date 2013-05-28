UPDATE 2-Canadian Solar turns to Japan to drive shipment growth

* Expects second-qtr shipments of 380 MW to 420 MW vs 340 MW in first-qtr

May 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss on a steep fall in manufacturing costs, and forecast higher solar panel shipments for the current quarter as it steps up its presence in the high-margin Japanese market.

Canadian Solar shares shot up as much as 27 percent before the bell.

Rising demand of solar panels in Japan have already drawn China-based manufacturers who were relying on the low-margin Chinese market after trade disputes threatened to shut them out of the United States and Europe.

Canadian Solar’s panel shipments to Japan shot up 75.9 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, accounting for nearly a quarter of the company’s total shipments.

The company expects to ship between 380 megawatt (MW) and 420 MW of panels in the second quarter, up from 340 MW in the first quarter. Japan is expected to bring in 35 percent to 40 percent of the shipments.

Canadian Solar said its high-margin residential rooftop kits business was growing in Japan. It also has a strong presence in the heavy-volume commercial project market in the country, and is steadily building a pipeline of utility projects.

The company expects to gain market share in key emerging markets in southeast Asia.

Canadian Solar, most of whose manufacturing operations lie in China, has been shipping modules to European customers from its factory in Guelph, Ontario to avoid retroactive anti-dumping tariffs.

The European Commission accuses Chinese firms of selling solar panels at below cost in Europe - a practice known as “dumping” - and has decided to impose duties on China-made solar panels from June 6 for a trial period.

Canadian Solar said it expects second-quarter gross margin to be between 9 and 11 percent, compared with 9.7 percent in the first quarter.

The company recorded operating margins of 6.8 percent in the first quarter, up from a negative 31 percent in the preceding quarter, after the company reversed a $30 million non-cash provision for an unfavorable arbitration award. The reversal also led to a 80 percent drop in operating expenses.

Net loss narrowed to $4.4 million, or 10 cents per share in the first quarter, from $21.3 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $263.6 million.

Analysts on average expected a loss of 78 cents per share on revenue of $236.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Solar’s U.S.-listed shares were trading at $10.50 before markets opened on Tuesday. The stock has nearly doubled over the past month, making it the highest price performer among its peers.