Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc’s quarterly loss halved as it gained from its strong position in Japan’s rapidly growing solar market.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $12.6 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter from $25.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Canadian Solar, which has most of its manufacturing operations in China, rose 9 percent to $380.4 million.