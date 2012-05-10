FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canadian Tire profit rises on acquisition, retail sales
May 10, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Canadian Tire profit rises on acquisition, retail sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by the acquisition of a sporting goods chain and higher retail sales.

First-quarter profit rose to C$71 million, or 87 Canadian cents per share, from C$58.4 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to C$2.44 billion.

Favorable weather in March drove strong sales in backyard living, cycling and gardening while promotional activity throughout the quarter supported growth in kitchen and household cleaning, the company said in a statement.

