FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Tire adjusted earnings up, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian Tire adjusted earnings up, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp reported lower net income on Thursday, but adjusted earnings and revenue both rose, and the company boosted its dividend.

The firm, which sells housewares, automotive products, sporting goods and apparel, said it would raise its quarterly dividend 17 percent to 35 Canadian cents a share.

Net income fell to C$131.4 million ($132.0 million), or C$1.61 a share, from C$136.5 million, or C$1.67, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax benefit in the prior year and other items, the company said earnings rose 3.5 percent. Revenue rose 4.6 percent to C$2.83 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.