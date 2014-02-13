FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Tire's quarterly profit rises 17 pct
February 13, 2014

Canadian Tire's quarterly profit rises 17 pct

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corp posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong sales of outdoor equipment, casual clothing and sports footwear.

The company’s net income rose to C$191 million ($174 million), or C$2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from C$162.8 million, or C$1.99 per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales at the company’s Canadian Tire outlets rose 4 percent in the quarter.

Consolidated retail sales increased 5.5 percent to C$3.98 billion in the quarter.

