Canadian Tire Corp profit rises 18.4 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp said third-quarter profit rose 18.4 percent, helped by strong sales of automotive parts and sports gear.

Net income attributable to Canadian Tire rose to C$172.2 million ($156.22 million), or C$2.17 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from C$145.5 million, or C$1.79 per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose 3.9 percent to C$3.1 billion. ($1 = 1.1407 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)