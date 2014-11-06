FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Tire Corp profit rises 18.4 pct
November 6, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian Tire Corp profit rises 18.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp said third-quarter profit rose 18.4 percent, helped by strong sales of automotive parts and sports gear.

Net income attributable to Canadian Tire rose to C$172.2 million ($156.22 million), or C$2.17 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from C$145.5 million, or C$1.79 per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose 3.9 percent to C$3.1 billion. ($1 = 1.1407 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

