a year ago
September 1, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Canadian Western Bank profit falls, warns of more oil impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank reported a decline in earnings in the third-quarter on Thursday and said it expected the low price of oil to continue to impact its clients in the province of Alberta during the rest of 2016.

The bank, which mainly lends to clients in the western provinces of Canada, reported net income of C$45.6 million ($35 million), down 11 percent on the year before. Earnings per share fell by 8 percent to C$0.60.

$1 = 1.3115 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Susan Thomas

