FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Western Bank ups dividend as profit climbs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Canadian Western Bank ups dividend as profit climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank’s fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent, helped by loan growth and gains on securities, and the bank raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent.

The bank, Canada’s seventh-largest by market capitalization, Said Tuesday that it earned C$43.0 million ($43.27 million), or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a profit of C$35.9 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based bank also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 1 Canadian cent, or 6 percent, to 17 Canadian cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.