Telefonica to offer TV rights to clinch Canal+ deal - source
April 14, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

Telefonica to offer TV rights to clinch Canal+ deal - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica is open to offering its rivals rights to premium television content at low prices to ease anti-trust concerns over its planned acquisition of pay-per-view platform Canal+, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.

“Telefonica is open to offer concessions to buy Canal+. The next two weeks could be decisive in seeing if this operation will go forward,” the source said.

Competition watchdog CNMC was not immediately available to respond to the remarks, while Telefonica declined to comment.

In November, the CNMC opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into Telefonica’s acquisition of pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS), known as Canal+ and majority owned by media group Prisa.

Telefonica, which already owns 44 percent of the pay-TV firm, made a bid for the remaining stake in May 2014, which would make it the leading pay-TV operator in Spain. The deal has since been under CNMC investigation. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
