Canamex Resources shares jump on Nevada gold find
July 18, 2012 / 3:02 PM / in 5 years

Canamex Resources shares jump on Nevada gold find

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Canamex Resources Corp tripled in value after the precious metals miner said it found high-grade gold at its Nevada property.

The company’s shares rose as much as 160 percent to 26 Canadian cents, their highest in nearly six years, on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Canamex said drilling results indicate the potential for a deposit of “significant size and grade.”

A drill hole found gold concentration of 4.08 grams per tonne (g/t) between 290-650 feet and 132.5 g/t between 455-460 feet, the company said.

“This drill hole intercept opens up a new exploration area and deposit type within the Bruner property,” Chief Executive Greg Hahn said.

The company’s Bruner project, located in central Nevada, has produced over 10 million ounces of gold over 30 years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
