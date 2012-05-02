FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canaport LNG terminal closed for planned work
#Energy
May 2, 2012

Canaport LNG terminal closed for planned work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canaport liquefied natural gas import terminal at Saint John, New Brunswick, will be closed until mid-month as the company works on its C$43 million ($43.5 million) Boil-Off Gas project to cut emissions on the site.

Kate Shannon, a spokeswoman for Canaport, said the work is not expected to delay any planned cargoes at the terminal during the two-week shutdown.

Work on the BOG project includes installing a fourth boil-off gas compressor and a new booster gas compressor. ($1 = 0.9890 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett)

