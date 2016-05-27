FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 10:06 AM / in a year

India's Canara Bank reports $583 mln Q4 loss as bad loans soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - India's state-run Canara Bank reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net loss of 39.05 billion rupees ($583 million) as provisions, including those to cover sour debt, jumped six times.

That compares with a profit of 6.13 billion rupees a year earlier.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans had jumped to 9.4 percent as of March 31, from 5.84 percent in December, and 3.89 percent a year earlier.

Provisions, including for loan losses, surged to 63.32 billion rupees in the three months ending March 31, from 10.1 billion rupees a year earlier, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, earlier on Friday reported a 66 percent slide in fourth-quarter profit due to higher bad loan provisions.

$1 = 66.9900 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

