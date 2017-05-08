FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
India's Canara Bank posts Q4 profit on lower bad loan provisions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 3 months ago

India's Canara Bank posts Q4 profit on lower bad loan provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Indian public sector lender Canara Bank reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of lower provisions for bad loans.

Net profit was 2.14 billion rupees ($33.32 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 39.05 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2qgNrGg)

Provisions more than halved to 27.09 billion rupees, the bank said on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-headquartered bank to post a net profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of the bank were up 1.25 percent at 0922 GMT.

$1 = 64.2300 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.