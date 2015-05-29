Bristol's Opdivo reduces risk of death from common lung cancer

Chicago May 29 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s drug, Opdivo, improved survival for patients with the most common form of lung cancer, nearly doubling survival for those with high levels of a specific protein in their tumors compared with chemotherapy, according to clinical trial results presented on Friday.

The trial found that Opdivo, part of a new class of drugs that harness the immune system to fight cancer, reduced by 27 percent the risk of death from advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), compared with chemotherapy. The benefit reached 60 percent for patients with the highest levels of the PD-L1 protein.

The Bristol drug was approved by U.S. regulators in December to treat advanced melanoma and competes with Keytruda from Merck & Co Inc. Investors have been keeping a close eye on Opdivo’s performance in lung cancer, the most common form of the disease worldwide, and a far larger market. Opdivo was cleared in March to treat the less-common squamous type of NSCLC. Between 85 percent and 90 percent of all lung cancers are NSCLC, and more than two-thirds of those are the non-squamous type, according to the American Cancer Society.

This latest trial, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, involved 582 previously treated patients with non-squamous NSCLC.

“This marks the end of the chemotherapy era in second-line treatment of lung cancer,” said Fouad Namouni, who oversees Opdivo development at Bristol-Myers.

He said the company is talking with the Food and Drug Administration about applying to expand approval for Opdivo, or nivolumab, to include advanced non-squamous NSCLC. Bristol is also studying Opdivo on its own and in combination with another immunotherapy called Yervoy as an initial treatment for lung cancer.

The trial results showed median overall survival of 12.2 months for the Opdivo group compared with 9.4 months for patients treated with docetaxel. For the subgroup of patients with high levels of PD-L1, which is used by tumors to evade the body’s defenses, median survival exceeded 17 months with Opdivo, compared with 9 months for chemotherapy patients.

“While nivolumab appears to be more potent against this most common lung cancer, it is important to note that it is also far easier on patients compared to the standard second-line treatment,” said Dr. Luis Paz-Ares, a professor of medicine at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid, and the study’s lead author.

One in 10 Opdivo patients in the trial experienced serious side effects, compared with more than half of patients in the chemotherapy group.

The ASCO conference also featured results from an early-stage study of Opdivo showing that 19 percent of patients with advanced liver cancer responded to the antibody with tumor shrinkage of more than 30 percent.

Researchers said that compares with a response rate of just 2 percent for Nexavar, the only currently approved systemic treatment for advanced liver cancer. Nexavar is produced by subsidiaries of Bayer AG and Amgen Inc