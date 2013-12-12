FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA warns against nipple test for breast cancer
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FDA warns against nipple test for breast cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A nipple fluid test is not an effective screening tool for breast cancer, U.S. regulators warned on Thursday, noting that mammography is the best way to detect the disease in its earliest, most treatable stages.

The Food and Drug Administration, in a statement to healthcare professionals, said it is concerned that women will believe misleading claims about a nipple aspirate test and not get mammograms or other needed breast imaging tests or biopsies.

The agency noted that it had issued a warning letter earlier this year to Atossa Genetics Inc about its nipple aspirate fluid collection device and process. The company recalled the product in October.

The FDA said it is not aware of any valid scientific data to show that nipple aspirate testing by itself is an effective screening tool for any medical condition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.