FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S FDA strengthens warnings on Glaxo, Roche/Biogen cancer drugs
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

U.S FDA strengthens warnings on Glaxo, Roche/Biogen cancer drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators strengthened the warning labels on two cancer drugs - GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Arzerra, and Rituxan, made by Biogen Idec Inc and Roche Holding AG - to reflect the risk that they can reactivate the hepatitis B virus in patients previously infected with it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the risk is already described in the warnings and precautions section of the label for both drugs. Now the information will be placed in a black box, indicating the most serious type of risk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.