Nov 16 A Japanese health ministry council has
approved a 50 percent cut in the price of Opdivo, a costly
immune system-boosting cancer drug produced by Bristol Myers
Squibb Co and marketed in the country by Ono
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
Opdivo, approved in Japan for treating advanced melanoma,
non-small cell lung cancer and kidney cancer, has a current
annual list price of 35 million yen ($321,787). The 50 percent
price cut will take effect in February, Ono Pharmaceutical said
in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Japan's government-run health system typically adjusts drug
prices every two years, but Opdivo's high price tag raised costs
so much that officials decided to intervene with the steep price
cut, according to local media reports confirmed by Ono.
Opdivo is part of a new class of cancer drugs designed to
fight cancer by unleashing the body's own immune system to kill
tumors.
In the United States, Opdivo's average list price is $13,100
per month, or $157,200 per year, according to Bristol Myers. The
company said the U.S. price of Opdivo, first approved in late
2014, was increased by 1.5 percent earlier this year.
