FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CanElson Drilling profit rises on higher daily rates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CanElson Drilling profit rises on higher daily rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company CanElson Drilling Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher revenue per day for its onshore rigs in Canada.

First-quarter profit rose to C$15 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, from C$5.9 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Services revenue from the 37 rigs operating in the quarter rose 60 percent to C$65.6 million, the company said on Tuesday.

However, the rig utilization rate fell 9 percentage points to 73 percent in Canada, the company’s biggest market, as a mild winter made it more difficult to move equipment over boggy ground.

Rig utilization in the United States dropped 11 percentage points to 83 percent as low natural gas prices have reduced drilling activity in traditional gas fields.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.