8 months ago
Canexus, Chemtrade in friendly talks after hostile bid - sources
December 13, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 8 months ago

Canexus, Chemtrade in friendly talks after hostile bid - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, is in discussions with the company about a higher offer, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Calgary-based Canexus rebuffed the C$1.50-per-share unsolicited offer in October, saying the C$297.2 million bid undervalued the company. Chemtrade, a supplier of industrial chemicals, initially offered C$1.45 per share. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bill Trott)

