(Adds details about discussions, background, company response)
By John Tilak
TORONTO Dec 13 Canadian chemical company
Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, is in discussions
with the company about a higher offer, according to two sources
familiar with the situation.
Canexus rebuffed a C$1.50-per-share unsolicited offer in
October, saying the C$297.2 million bid undervalued the company.
Chemtrade, a supplier of industrial chemicals, initially offered
C$1.45 per share.
There is no assurance that the discussions will result in a
deal, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the
discussions are confidential.
Canexus declined to comment and Chemtrade did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
A deal for Canexus to be acquired by Canadian chemical maker
Superior Plus Corp fell through earlier this year.
Calgary-based Canexus has come under pressure from different
quarters. Stirling Funds, a major shareholder, criticized
Canexus for not considering the Chemtrade offer.
In September, Stirling released an open letter saying
Canexus "has ostensibly not explored this interest and rather it
has embarked on a convertible debenture making the company less
attractive to potential suitors thereby destroying shareholder
value."
Stirling owns 14.2 percent of Canexus, according to Thomson
Reuters data, and has been boosting its stake.
Further, Stirling has requisitioned a shareholder meeting,
calling for the replacement of the current board with its own
slate.
Murray Edwards, executive chairman of Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, also has shown interest in Canexus
shares during this time.
Edwards had been increasing his stake in Canexus since the
Chemtrade bid and owned about 9.5 percent of Canexus, he said in
a statement in October.
Canexus had a total net debt of about C$538 million at the
end of the third quarter, when it also posted a net loss.
The stock was trading at C$1.58 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bill Trott)