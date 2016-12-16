Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share.

The arrangement, which reflects an enterprise value of about C$900 million ($675.22 million) for Canexus, comes after Chemtrade increased its takeover offer to C$1.65 per share from C$1.50 per share on Tuesday. Reuters had earlier reported the discussions. ($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)