WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global grain giant Louis Dreyfus Corp, a Western Canadian canola crusher and grain handler, estimates the region’s canola area at 21.51 million acres in 2014/15, up 7 percent from a year ago.

Based on a return to normal yields, that area should result in a 16.7 million tonne crop, down nearly 9 percent, said Tracy Lussier, manager of canola trading at Louis Dreyfus, speaking at the Wild Oats Grainworld conference in Winnipeg.