WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd, one of the largest crushers of Canadian canola, pegged the 2013/14 crop at a record-large 17.43 million tonnes, well above the government estimate, in a presentation at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday.

Statistics Canada last month pegged Canadian canola production at 15.9631 million tonnes.