TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc said on Tuesday that it will buy back up to 1.6 percent of its own shares, spending up to 50 billion yen ($490.7 million) between Feb. 19 and April 4.

The company last carried out a share buyback between Sept. 4 and Nov. 1. ($1 = 101.9050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)