Japan's Canon trims full-year profit forecast nearly 10 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Canon trims full-year profit forecast nearly 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc cut its full-year operating profit outlook nearly 10 percent to 356 billion yen ($4.5 billion) on Thursday, hit by slow European demand and a suspension of production in China in September amid anti-Japan protests.

The camera and printer maker also posted a weaker-than-expected operating profit of 70.88 billion yen for the July-to-September quarter, down 42.2 percent from the same period last year, while cutting its full-year camera sales forecasts.

The operating result missed the average forecast of 99.9 billion yen in a poll of six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 79.8250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.