FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canon cuts full-year operating profit forecast on euro woes
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

Canon cuts full-year operating profit forecast on euro woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc cut its full-year operating profit outlook to 390 billion yen ($5 billion) from a previously forecast 450 billion yen on Wednesday, buffeted by a euro zone crisis which sent the yen climbing while sapping demand from a key export market.

The camera and printer-maker also posted a weaker-than-expected operating profit of 92.6 billion yen for the April-to-June quarter, although that was up 18 percent from 78.4 billion yen in the same quarter of last year when Japanese corporate earnings were battered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

The result missed the average forecast of 107.4 billion yen in a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canon, which makes 80 percent of its revenue overseas, cut its forecast average euro rate for the full year to 100 yen from its prior estimate of 105 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.