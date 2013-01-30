FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Canon reports Q4 operating profit down 17.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
January 30, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Canon reports Q4 operating profit down 17.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc posted a 17.9 percent drop in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, hurt by a strong yen and weaker demand for compact cameras as consumers switched to smartphones.

The camera- and printer-maker’s operating profit for October-December fell to 77.7 billion yen ($857.1 million) from 94.6 billion yen a year ago, undershooting the consensus estimate of 100.9 billion yen from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the business year to December, the company forecast operating profit to rise 26.6 percent to 410 billion yen, compared with the average expectation of a 443.3 billion yen profit from 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. ($1 = 90.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.