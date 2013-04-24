FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canon sees lower compact camera sales in 2013, expects weaker yen
April 24, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 4 years

Canon sees lower compact camera sales in 2013, expects weaker yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc said on Wednesday it expected to sell 14.5 million compact cameras in the current business year that ends in December, down from its previous forecast of 17 million units, but it expected a weaker yen versus the dollar.

The camera and printer maker expected an average exchange rate of 95 yen to the dollar in 2013, down from its previous assumption of 85.

It also revised the average euro exchange rate assumption to 125 yen this year, from 115.

Canon kept its estimates of interchangeable lens camera sales of 9.2 million this year.

