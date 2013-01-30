FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canon forecasts 7.1 pct drop in 2013 compact camera sales
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Canon forecasts 7.1 pct drop in 2013 compact camera sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc said on Wednesday it expected to sell 17 million compact cameras in the current business year ending in December, versus 18.3 million in 2012.

The camera and printer maker also forecast that it would sell 9.2 million interchangeable lens cameras in 2013, up from 8.2 million last year.

It assumes an average exchange rate of 85 yen to the dollar and 115 yen to the euro this year, weaker than last year’s average of 79.96 yen per dollar and 102.8 yen per euro. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

