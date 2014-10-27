FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Canon Q3 profit slides by a fifth as demand for cameras tumbles
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 27, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Canon Q3 profit slides by a fifth as demand for cameras tumbles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Oct 27)

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc reported a 21 percent drop in operating profit for the July to September quarter as a slump in the global digital camera market outweighed a boost from a weaker yen.

The consumer shift to smartphones for casual photo taking has pummelled demand for compact cameras, while the growing popularity of lighter mirrorless cameras has taken away market share from higher margin single-lens reflex cameras.

Operating profit came in at 71.8 billion yen ($665 million), down from 90.6 billion yen for the same period a year ago and not far off figures flagged by the Nikkei business daily earlier this month.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent to 872.2 billion yen.

But bolstered by sales of printers and other office equipment, the export-reliant company lifted its full-year operating profit forecast for the year ending Dec. 31 to 370 billion yen, up from a prior prediction of 365 billion yen. The new forecast would mark an 9.7 percent increase on the year.

Canon’s shares closed up 0.8 percent on Monday ahead of results. (1 US dollar = 107.9600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.