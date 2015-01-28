FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weaker yen helps lift Canon profit despite poor camera sales
#Consumer Electronics
January 28, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Weaker yen helps lift Canon profit despite poor camera sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc reported a slight rise in fourth-quarter profit thanks to a weaker yen and solid office equipment sales, although its camera business struggled to attract photographers who are increasingly turning to rivals’ compact models.

Canon said on Wednesday its operating profit for October-December rose to 98.5 billion yen ($835 million) from 93.5 billion yen a year earlier. That was slightly weaker than an average market estimate of 103.9 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, which earns around 80 percent of its revenue overseas, forecast the U.S. dollar would trade at an average of around 120 yen in 2015 compared to 106.18 yen in 2014. ($1 = 117.9400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo News room)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
