April 27, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Canon Q1 net profit falls 28.7 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc on Monday said net profit fell 28.7 percent in its first quarter, falling short of analyst estimates, as the company faced slumping sales of digital compact cameras.

Profit was 33.93 billion yen ($285.27 million) in January-March, compared with the 53.64 billion yen average estimate of 5 analysts according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of Canon closed 0.7 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the broader market. ($1 = 118.9400 yen) (Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

