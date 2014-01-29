FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canon says yen's slide softened blow of weak 2013 camera sales
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
January 29, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Canon says yen's slide softened blow of weak 2013 camera sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese camera and printer maker Canon Inc expects revenue to grow 3.2 percent in 2014 as it banks on the yen weakening further this year and economic conditions improving in the United States and Europe, its biggest market.

Canon said revenue grew 7.2 percent in the year ended Dec. 31, when it logged an operating profit of 337.3 billion yen for the year ended Dec. 31, 4.1 percent higher than a year earlier.

That was below expectations of an operating profit of 353.50 billion yen, the average of 23 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.