7 months ago
Canon CFO says difficult to invest in Toshiba chip business
January 31, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

Canon CFO says difficult to invest in Toshiba chip business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Investing in Toshiba Corp's chips business would be a difficult proposition for Canon Inc as it needs to prioritise investment for its own growth, the camera and printer maker's chief financial officer said Tuesday.

Company chief Fujio Mitarai said this month the firm was willing to consider support if there was a request from Toshiba because it is important customer, according to a Kyodo news agency interview.

Toshiba said last week it will sell a minority stake in its memory chip business as it urgently seeks funds to offset an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown, adding that its overseas nuclear division - the cause of its woes - was now under review. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

