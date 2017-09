TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Canon Inc fell 7 percent to a three-week low on Thursday after the world’s largest digital camera maker cut its operating profit forecast for the year by 16 percent, citing a slowdown in China and other emerging economies.

Canon shares fell as low as 3,190 yen.

Rival Nikon Corp also sagged more than 5 percent to 2,152 yen. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)