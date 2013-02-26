FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canpotex '13 potash sales to India may top 1.1 mln tonnes-Mosaic
February 26, 2013

Canpotex '13 potash sales to India may top 1.1 mln tonnes-Mosaic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Potash sales by Canpotex Ltd to India could exceed the 1.1 million tonnes set out in a recently announced supply contract, Mosaic Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said at a BMO Capital Markets investor conference on Tuesday.

“I believe there’s capacity for that 1.1 to become bigger in the next six months,” Prokopanko said at the event in Hollywood, Florida, which was available by webcast. “We’re seeing a real comeback in Indian demand.”

Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc announced the India supply deal for 2013 on Feb. 7.

