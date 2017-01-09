FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian potash shipper Canpotex says fully committed through March
January 9, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 7 months ago

Canadian potash shipper Canpotex says fully committed through March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canpotex Ltd, the seller of Canadian potash to offshore markets, said on Monday that its planned shipment volumes are fully committed through March.

Demand is strong to start 2017 because potash inventories in major markets are lower year over year, Canpotex said in a statement. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan based company is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

