May 9, 2016 / 12:47 PM / a year ago

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Co-CEO Gordon Neilly resigns

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Gordon Neilly, Co-CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has resigned from the investment bank, as it continues to expand in the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, dated May 4, Shawn Matthews, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, said Neilly had resigned with effect from May 6.

“Gordon Neilly has resigned to take his career in a different direction and explore opportunities outside of investment banking,” a spokesman for Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said.

“We wish Gordon every success in the future and thank him for his significant contribution to the development of the Cantor Fitzgerald business in Europe.”

Neilly, who joined the investment bank in 2012, was appointed Co-CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe in 2014 alongside Angelo Sofocleous, who will remain in his position as sole CEO.

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, has been expanding in Europe in recent years, with around 150 now based in its London headquarters.

“The goal remains to continue to grow our franchise as large scale banks pull back,” Matthews said in the memo. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

