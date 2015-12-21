FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cantor Fitzgerald to pay Wall St. watchdog $7.3 mln for microcap sales
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Cantor Fitzgerald to pay Wall St. watchdog $7.3 mln for microcap sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co will pay $7.3 mln for selling billions of unregistered microcap shares and for lapses in its procedures to detect possible money laundering, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog said on Monday.

The firm, which neither admitted nor denied the charges, agreed to the sum in a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for sales of the thinly traded securities during 2011 and 2012.

Cantor, among other things, did not conduct adequate due diligence to determine if the microcap shares it had traded were registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

