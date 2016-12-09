FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Ex-Cantor Fitzgerald mortgage bond trader indicted in U.S. for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of last name of David Demos)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former Cantor Fitzgerald & Co trader has been indicted on charges that he defrauded investors by lying about the price of mortgage bond transactions he handled for them after the financial crisis in order to illegally profit.

David Demos, 35, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, with securities fraud, becoming the latest trader to face charges for cheating customers on prices of mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dan Grebler)

