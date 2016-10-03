FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cantor Fitzgerald affiliate pays $16.5 mln to end U.S. gambling probe
October 3, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Cantor Fitzgerald affiliate pays $16.5 mln to end U.S. gambling probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An affiliate of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has agreed to pay $16.5 million to resolve a criminal investigation into its past involvement with illegal gambling and money laundering schemes, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

The non-prosecution agreement announced with CG Technology LP, formerly known as Cantor Gaming, came three years after a former senior executive at the company pleaded guilty to conspiring to participate in an illegal gambling business. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
