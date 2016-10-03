(New throughout, adds details of FinCEN settlement, background
on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 3 An affiliate of financial
services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has agreed to pay $22.5 million
to resolve investigations into its past involvement with illegal
gambling and money laundering schemes, U.S. authorities said on
Monday.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said CG Technology LP had
agreed to pay $16.5 million and enter into a non-prosecution
agreement, three years after a former executive pleaded guilty
to conspiring to participate in an illegal gambling business.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network separately announced a $12 million civil penalty against
CG Technology, $6 million of which will be covered by the
company's criminal fine and forfeiture.
CG Technology did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Prosecutors said CG Technology, at the time known as Cantor
Gaming, from 2009 to 2013 aided and abetted the operation of an
illegal gambling business and money laundering while growing
into one of the largest U.S. race and sports book operators.
"Unacceptably, this growth came at the expense of compliance
with the law, and as a result Cantor Gaming became a place where
at least two large-scale illegal bookmakers could launder their
ill-gotten proceeds," Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said.
Prosecutors said Cantor Gaming offered higher betting limits
than others in the area, seeking to attract and retain bettors
who would frequently place large wagers on sports events.
It also gave important bettors preferential treatment,
including direct access to Michael Colbert, the company's
director of risk management, prosecutors said.
To accommodate some of these bettors, Colbert and his staff
facilitated illegal conduct, including allowing the use of
"runners" to place bets for third-parties in exchange for
compensation, prosecutors said.
Colbert and his staff also processed large cash deposits,
withdrawals and third-party wire transfers while knowing the
funds represented the proceeds of illegal activity, prosecutors
said.
Prosecutors said Cantor in settling admitted to violating
federal laws, is cooperating with authorities and has taken
steps to reform its business and compliance operations.
Colbert pleaded guilty in August 2013 to conspiracy to
conduct an illegal gambling business. He faces up to five years
in prison when he is sentenced.
A lawyer for Colbert did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and David Gregorio)