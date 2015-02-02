MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald Europe names head of European equity research

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cantor Fitzgerald Europe named Richard Hickinbotham as head of European equity research to focus on the expansion of Cantor’s European equity research platform by building out and extending sector coverage, and covering the industrials sector.

Hickinbotham previously served as head of research at Charles Stanley and held several senior positions at Investec, including global head of research and co-head of investment banking. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)