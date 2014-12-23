FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINRA panel orders Cantor, BGC to pay employee $1 mln compensation
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 23, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

FINRA panel orders Cantor, BGC to pay employee $1 mln compensation

Neha Dimri

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel ordered Cantor Fitzgerald & Co and BGC Financial LP to jointly pay about $1 million in damages to a former employee for breach of contract.

Raymond Walton alleged that Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Financial failed to pay him agreed-upon amounts. (bit.ly/1wZDQPQ)

The FINRA panel also found that the two companies breached Walton’s employment agreement by substantially changing its terms when it closed floor operations of the Chicago futures division and failed to provide a reasonable substitute.

The panel awarded Walton a $1.06 million compensation, $36,923 in interest and $84,627 in costs.

FINRA, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog, runs the arbitration unit that typically hears disputes.

Attorneys for Walton, Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Financial could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.