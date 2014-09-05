FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Cantor Fitzgerald brings in recruiter from Merrill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Cantor Fitzgerald Wealth Partners, launched in late 2013 by institutional trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald, said Friday it hired Bank of America unit Merrill Lynch’s head of recruiting for the Pacific Northwest market to lead its internal recruiting efforts.

Jack D. Mounts’ title at Cantor Fitzgerald is managing director and head of recruiting. He resigned in August from Merrill Lynch, where he most recently served as executive recruiter for the Pacific Northwest.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed that Mounts had left the company but declined to comment further.

Joining Mounts at Cantor Fitzgerald is Michael Lonk, who Cantor announced on Friday will serve as vice president and senior recruiter.

A former financial adviser, Lonk worked for Merrill Lynch in the early 1990s, as well as several other brokerages, according to records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Most recently, Lonk worked for an independent financial adviser recruiting consultancy, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
