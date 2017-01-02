FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald appoints Anshu Jain as president
#Market News
January 2, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Cantor Fitzgerald appoints Anshu Jain as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald LP has appointed Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG, as its president, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Jain, who has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, will work with Chief Executive Howard Lutnick, according to the statement.

The company said that Shawn Matthews will remain the president and chief executive officer of its broker-dealer subsidiary Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

