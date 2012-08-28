FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cantor Fitzgerald expands in Canada with Versant buy
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cantor Fitzgerald expands in Canada with Versant buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Gets Versant sales, trading, research, investment teams

* Says will “significantly expand” Canadian capacity

* Mike Jams to lead equity team, Tom Liston heads research

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald said on Tuesday it is taking over the sales and trading, research, and investment banking businesses of Canadian investment dealer Versant Partners Inc in a deal that significantly expands its Canadian capacity.

Cantor Fitzgerald did not disclose the terms of the deal, nor was it immediately clear what would remain of Versant.

The U.S. company said the deal gives it the expertise and assets of Versant, a lead underwriter and advisor in technology, healthcare and other high-growth industries, and expands its investment banking team to serve Canadian institutional investors.

Versant’s Mike Jams will lead Cantor’s Canadian equity capital markets team, reporting to Cantor’s Canadian president Laurence Rose, while Versant technology analyst Tom Liston will join Cantor as director of Canadian research, charged with broadening the scope and depth of research coverage.

“We’re bullish on Canada and Canadian companies, and look forward to championing them,” Cantor Chief Executive Shawn Matthews said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.