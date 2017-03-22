FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Canada's Trican to buy Canyon Services in C$637 mln deal
March 22, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 5 months ago

Canada's Trican to buy Canyon Services in C$637 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian oilfield services provider Trican Well Service Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Canyon Services Group Inc in a deal valued at about C$637 million ($475.5 million), including debt.

Canyon shareholders will receive 1.7 shares of Trican for each share they own.

That translates to an offer price of C$6.63 per Canyon share, representing a 32 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close.

$1 = 1.3397 Canadian dollars Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

