Canada's Trican to buy Canyon Services in C$637 mln deal

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian oilfield services provider Trican Well Service Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Canyon Services Group Inc in a deal valued at about C$637 million ($475.5 million), including debt.

Canyon shareholders will receive 1.7 shares of Trican for each share they own.

That translates to an offer price of C$6.63 per Canyon share, representing a 32 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close.