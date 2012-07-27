China Aviation Oil seeks up to 1.4 mln bbls jet fuel for Aug-Sep

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel for August and September, consistent with volumes sought in previous months, a tender document showed on Friday.

The company is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over Aug. 21-31, Sept. 1-10, Sept. 11-20 and Sept. 21-30, traders said.

The cargoes are to be loaded from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand.

It is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or 200,000 barrels, of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over Sept. 5-7.

The tender closes on July 30 and is valid until July 31.

CAO is Asia’s top jet fuel buyer and any spot purchases by the company usually keeps the Asian jet fuel market well supported. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)